Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is understood the reported drowning happened at about 1.30pm.
It is understood the reported drowning happened at about 1.30pm.
Breaking

Police confirm drowning at tourism hotspot

Caitlan Charles
Shannen McDonald
, caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
5th Nov 2019 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.40PM: Whitsunday police have confirmed a person died at Whitehaven Beach this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from RACQ CQ Rescue said a rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene this afternoon, with reports suggesting CPR was being performed on the person.

The incident occurred about 1.30pm today.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

INITIAL 5.15PM: Paramedics responded to reports of a drowning on Whitehaven Beach.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident happened about 1.30pm today.

RACQ CQ Rescue were tasked to the beach just after 2pm, but were not required.

More to come.

More Stories

drowning editors picks whitehaven beach
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two arrested after alleged break and enter in Tweed

        premium_icon Two arrested after alleged break and enter in Tweed

        Crime Police allege there was an aggravated break and enter on Sunday, October 27, at a unit on Seymour St

        Murwillumbah’s Fashions on the Field winner ‘completely surprised’

        premium_icon Murwillumbah’s Fashions on the Field winner ‘completely...

        Horses Fascinators and hats may have been flying but the ladies still put their best foot...

        87-year-old’s ‘incredible’ reunion with stolen dog

        premium_icon 87-year-old’s ‘incredible’ reunion with stolen dog

        Offbeat The old, one-eyed dog was found in a surprising place

        Tweed Link out now

        premium_icon Tweed Link out now

        News The latest edition of the Tweed Link has been released by the Tweed Shire...