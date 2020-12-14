Menu
Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

14th Dec 2020 12:13 PM
Police have closed roads in Surfers Paradise after glass panels were blown from a shelter at the pool deck of the Circle on Cavill building.

Roads are closed at Ferny Ave between Beach Rd and Elkhorn Ave as a result of the incident.

Traffic is heavily backed up on surrounding streets as a result.

It is understood the Cavill Mall has also temporarily shut.

 

Hoarding from a nearby nightclub is also believed to have blown onto the street.

 

 

Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.
The incident came as the Gold Coast continued to be battered by high wind and heavy rain on Monday morning.

More to follow

Originally published as BREAKING: Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

