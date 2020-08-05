Tragedy as mum and son killed in Calliope crash

Emergency services on scene at a single-vehicle crash in Calliope this morning.

UPDATE 1.44PM:

All lanes on Gladstone Monto Road, between Moore Road and Marsh Road have reopened following the crash which claimed the lives of a mother and son.

It is understood the two deceased were locals.

UPDATE 1.30PM:

A MOTHER and her nine year-old son have been killed in a single car crash on Calliope Monto Road this morning.

Calliope Road Policing Unit acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant Jane Healy said it is not known what time the incident occurred.

"A Toyota sedan was involved in a single vehicle traffic crash on the Gladstone-Monto Road near Moore Road," she said.

"It is unknown what time the incident occurred."

Snr Sgt Healy said a passing motorist found the bodies of the mother and her son in the vehicle.

"Two occupants of the vehicle were found deceased," Snr Sgt Healy said.

"It is believed a female in her 40s and a boy believed to be 9yrs old (were involved).

"No one else is believed to have been involved.

"Police are still investigating the cause of the crash but it is not believed to be suspicious."

Emergency services remain on the scene and it is understood the two deceased were locals.

The incident occurred after a crest in the road and a sweeping left hand bend, about three kilometres past the Moore Road intersection.

Police have cordoned off the scene, and are warning passing motorists to slow down to 40km/h.

It is believed the grey coloured vehicle was travelling south toward Ubobo when the incident occurred.

The vehicle remains about 10 metres off the western side of Calliope Monto Road, close to a large tree, camouflaged by long grass.

UPDATE 10AM: LANES are still closed on Gladstone Monto Rd, between Moore Rd and Marsh Rd.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area following a single-vehicle crash at Calliope this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were assessed for critical injuries.

Emergency services remain on scene.

More to come.

Update 8.30AM: Queensland Police have advised lanes are blocked on Gladstone Monto Rd, between Moore Road and Marsh Road.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area.

Emergency services are still on scene.

UPDATE 8.22AM: Emergency services are still at the scene of a serious crash at Calliope.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two patients were assessed for critical injuries.

UPDATE 8.03AM: QUEENSLAND Police have advised motorists to avoid Gladstone-Monto Rd and Moore Rd following a single-vehicle crash in Calliope.

UPDATE 7.50AM: EMERGENCY services are currently on scene to a single-vehicle crash in Calliope.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a car has allegedly crashed into a tree on Gladstone-Monto Rd and Moore Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said multiple crews are on scene.

INITIAL 7.40AM: EMERGENCY services are currently responding to reports of a single vehicle crash in Calliope.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said multiple crews were called to Moore Rd at 7.26am.