ARREST MADE: Jake Steere is in a stable condition at Rockhampton Hospital.
BREAKING: Stabbing suspect arrested

Meg Bolton
by
20th Jun 2019 12:29 PM
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing of young Rockhampton man, Jake Steere, which happened on Tuesday.

Jake was stabbed at Jessie St, The Range, after allegedly being followed by the perpetrators.

When police arrived on the scene they applied first aid to the 20 year-old man had suffered puncture wounds to the chest and an injury to his temple.

Family gives update on stabbing victim Jake Steere

Police say the man arrested is cooperating with their investigation and is being held in police custody.

More information will be made available as it comes to hand.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

