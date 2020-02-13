Menu
Flooding on Mooball St, Murwillumbah this morning. Photo: Liana Turner
BREAKING: Tweed declared natural disaster area

Jessica Lamb
13th Feb 2020 1:25 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM

TWEED Shire has been declared a natural disaster area by the Federal Government due to the continued rain and flooding.

The declaration provides Tweed Shire Council with access to disaster assistance funding under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements  to repair essential public infrastructure damaged by flooding.

The heavy rain has severely deteriorated a stretch of Kyogle Rd, near Riveroak Drive, Murwillumbah, where there have been roadworks.
<<CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF CLOSED TWEED SCHOOLS>>

Roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said many roads had been affected by water and several closed but the council was not yet in a position to understand the full damage still unfolding.

Flooding on Old Lismore Rd, Murwillumbah shortly before 9am on Thursday, February 13.
There have been multiple small landslips and the inevitable potholes.

<<CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES>>

The roadworks section of Kyogle Rd at Bray Park is rough due to the rain on the exposed surface and the public is warned extra care is needed there.

The left-hand lane of Leisure Dr/Darlington Dr roundabout at Banora Point is closed (south-western corner) and will remain closed for several days due to a sewer manhole collapse undermining the road.

"We are constantly updating myroadinfo.com.au as we verify road conditions and while that information is not real-time, it is as up to date as we can get, as we do need to confirm conditions before we publish closure and hazard information," Mr Rose said.

<<CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON SINKHOLES>>

"At these times all motorists should drive expecting water, fallen trees and possible landslips to be on the road - any and every road.

Flooding on Old Lismore Rd, Murwillumbah shortly before 9am on Thursday, February 13.
"They should put their lights on, slow down and extend the safe travelling distance behind the car in front. "Accidents from careless driving will make the traffic conditions worse, so please drive to conditions."

<<CLICK HERE FOR TWEED FLOODING PHOTOS>>

Bin services are being impacted today by road closures and the wet weather.

"If you and your neighbours haven't had your bin emptied, there is no need to ring the council and report it," Mr Rose.

The heavy rain has severely deteriorated a stretch of Kyogle Rd, near Riveroak Drive, Murwillumbah, where there have been roadworks.
"Solo will resume collections in these areas when they are able to do so. Please leave your bins out for collection."

<<CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE>>

For the latest information on road closures and hazards visit the Tweed Emergency Dashboard emergency.tweed.nsw.gov.au that links through to MyRoadInfo as well as a range of other useful information and links such as weather warnings, river heights and rainfall). 

