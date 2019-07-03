Menu
There were reports the Lancer and a blue Holden Commodore sedan were seen driving erratically at the time.
Breakthrough in double fatal that killed two bikies

Janine Watson
3rd Jul 2019 12:53 PM
BREAKING: POLICE are expected to update the media on Thursday in relation to a double fatality, which left two bikie criminals dead near Grafton in December last year.

It is understood a person of interest has been questioned by detectives over the double fatality and will be charged this afternoon. 

Daniel Elliott, 42, a Nomads gang member from Grafton and his associate 29-year-old Jared Ward from nearby Tucabia died at the scene and a 39-year-old woman, who was also in the vehicle, had to be airlifted to the Gold Coast.

The Mitsubishi Lancer was travelling south on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie, when it left the road crashed through a fence and rolled.

"We are looking at a number of scenarios, including that a shot or firearm was involved in the fatal crash or the vehicle may have been forced off the road,'' Coffs Harbour crime manager Peter O'Reilly said at the time.

In the weeks following the accident detectives attached to Strike Force Kiowa appealed for information from the public and specifically from the driver of a truck they believed witnessed the accident.

More details to come

