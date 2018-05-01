Breanna is in sevens heaven

RUNNING 'EM RAGGED: 14-year-old Breanna Raymond from Kingscliff loved every moment of her Commonwealth Games experience, playing rugby sevens for the Queensland Reds Girls Elite Development Squad.

RUNNING 'EM RAGGED: 14-year-old Breanna Raymond from Kingscliff loved every moment of her Commonwealth Games experience, playing rugby sevens for the Queensland Reds Girls Elite Development Squad. Scott Powick

AS a Bundjalung girl who was born and raised on country in Kingscliff, 14-year-old Breanna Raymond likes the wide-open spaces of a rugby sevens pitch.

Breanna was the Tweed's unofficial seventh representative at the Commonwealth Games this year, where she tore up the field with her speed, playing six exhibition games during the Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens competition at Robina Stadium as part of the Queensland Reds Girls Elite Development Squad.

Breanna Raymond was a star during rugby sevens exhibition matches at the Commonwealth Games. Scott Powick

To earn her spot at the exhibition matches, Breanna, in Year 9 at Kingscliff High School, had to trial for the Gold Coast Cyclones representative squad and then play in the inaugural Under 15 Girls Queensland Rugby Sevens Championships last September.

Subsequently, Breanna's excellence was rewarded with a place in the Queensland Reds Elite Development Squad.

The experience has her dreaming she could one day represent Australia herself.

"The experience was amazing,” Breanna said.

"The sound of a full stadium of people cheering as we ran out onto the field was electrifying.

"The experience has given me the drive to go further with my rugby and to play for Australia.”

For now, Breanna plays for the Casuarina Spirit U15s Sevens team in a Gold Coast-based competition, but the next time she runs out in front of a crowd during the Commonwealth Games, she might just be wearing the green and gold.