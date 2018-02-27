Breathing fresh air into US TV

ON AIR: AirPhysio managing director Paul O'Brien is determined to keep up the success of his start-up.

A SIMPLE idea that started in Tweed to make breathing easier for asthma sufferers is starting to gain international attention after featuring on an American television show.

AirPhysio, which was created in Tweed and made in Brisbane, is a device that helps to open up the lungs and assist breathing for people with various lung conditions, making their lives easier.

Following the product's domestic success, managing director Paul O'Brien said he was contacted by producers of American television show Modern Living with Kathy Ireland to be a guest on the program, which is broadcast to 290million people in 51countries on five continents.

"They invited us to come on the TV show because they liked how we had the understanding of ill health,” Mr O'Brien said.

"We were able to explain to the public viewers about what the issues are, how it works and how the device fits into their lives.”

After overcoming the initial shock of being selected, Mr O'Brien said he hopped on a plane to Los Angeles for filming and to explain to audiences how the product worked.

"We explain what is exactly happening to the lung,” Mr O'Brien said.

"I compare it to crowd surfing. We've got a fluid inside of our lungs and how I explain it is if you imagine crowd surfing, the people who are pushing the mucus along is the (fluid) and the person who is riding on top is the mucus.

"The mucus is travelling along and then all of a sudden there's no one there.

"It made it so much easier for them to understand and it allows their viewers to turn around and understand.

"The power of what we're able to do in the show will lead to massive sales, but the benefit is the education and people understanding what's going on in their lives.”

The medical lifestyle program's communications director Gila Stern said having Mr O'Brien on the show allowed viewers to learn more about the complexity of lung conditions.

"Our mission at Modern Living with Kathy Ireland is to educate our global audiences about the latest medical breakthroughs and innovations available on the market,” Ms Stern said.

"In our search for companies that are not only impacting their industry but also allowing people to live healthier and fuller lives, AirPhysio was a clear choice.

"AirPhysio is poised to significantly change the way respiratory illnesses are treated. We are pleased to feature Paul and AirPhysio on our show and look forward to bringing continued awareness to this award-winning device.”

The episode featuring AirPysio is expected to air around the world in April.