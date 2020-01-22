Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brendan Fevola has undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix. Picture: Sarah Matray
Brendan Fevola has undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix. Picture: Sarah Matray
AFL

Brendan Fevola rushed to hospital with stomach pains

by Nui Te Koha
22nd Jan 2020 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Broadcaster Brendan Fevola had emergency surgery to remove his appendix earlier on Wednesday.

Fevola, a former AFL champion turned Fox FM host, complained of stomach pains on Tuesday.

 

Brendan Fevola.
Brendan Fevola.

 

He believed his condition might be related to devouring a meat platter on Monday night.

Fevola recently returned to a carnivorous diet.

But the pain got worse on Tuesday, and doctors admitted Fevola to hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, surgeons removed Fevola's appendix and he is said to be recovering well.

Oddly, a psychic predicted Fevola's health problems during his visit to a fortune teller in Japan late last year. He recorded the session for the Fifi, Fev and Byron radio show.

The psychic said his "busy" and "successful" life "might affect your health."

MORE NEWS

COULD FEVOLA PLAY LOCAL FOOTY IN 2020?

HOW CATS CLAWED THEIR WAY OUT OF DEBT

DELETED TWEET REIGNITES KYRGIOS FEUD

She added: "It might affect your stomach. Try to let go of your stress, and try to find something that ... can relax you".

The psychic also predicted a surgical procedure, adding: "If you survive that surgery, you will live up to 90."

By that point, Fevola's daughter, Leni, was heard sobbing about her father's dire health forecast.

nui.tekoha@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
afl appendix brendan fevola

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

        premium_icon Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

        News Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley’s bid for freedom was refused in court this morning.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        Farmers market announces shock closure

        premium_icon Farmers market announces shock closure

        News Kingscliff Farmers Market closing down at Kingscliff TAFE .

        Tweed lawn bowls juniors get to shine on state stage

        premium_icon Tweed lawn bowls juniors get to shine on state stage

        Sport Queensland Junior State Championships commenced on Sunday

        Nutri-Grain Series: We deliver the goods on Round Five

        Nutri-Grain Series: We deliver the goods on Round Five

        Sport We run the rule over the Nutri-Grain series and present the goods