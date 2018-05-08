Brent Kite's team flying high in NRRRL

TWEED Coast halfback Tahne Robinson bagged a try-scoring double to help lead his team to a 24-10 win over Marist Brothers in the NRRRL at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Sunday.

The Casino junior moved to Tweed Heads this year and has led the Raiders to five straight wins under new coach Brent Kite.

Both teams were reduced to 12 men after Raiders five-eighth Drew Lanston and his opposite number, Evan Hickling, were sent off late in the first half.

It was the Rams who felt the loss more, losing their chief organiser and leaving halfback Jacob Follent alone in his first starting game since coming back into first grade.

Robinson had no trouble running the show by himself and scored a crucial try which gave the Raiders an 18-4 lead in the 61st minute.

It was all over four minutes later when Rams hooker Paul O'Neill was sin-binned for slowing down the play-the-ball, with Raiders fullback Daniel Ross scoring to extend the lead to 24-4.

Brothers were always going to struggle with the amount of ball they dropped in the second half but they managed to hold on to it long enough for front-rower Lachlan Kennedy to score next to the posts.

A third try looked on the cards for Robinson as he ducked and weaved around players close to the tryline before he was taken in a high tackle.

Earlier, Tweed Coast hooker Dan Willoughby looked sharp out of dummy half and scored the first points of the game.

The Raiders were up 12-0 when Robinson pounced on a loose ball, racing away untouched before converting his own try.

The Rams needed to score before the break and centre Joe Gordon found some space out wide of the back of some determined charges from lock Kyle Kennedy.

Tweed Coast 24 (T Robinson 2, D Willoughby, D Ross tries; Robinson 4 goals) d Marist Brothers 10 (J Gordon, L Kennedy tries; Gordon goal).

Weekend results in brief:

NRRL

CUDGEN crossed for a late try to snatch a 28-24 win over Byron Bay away to reach 5-0 on the season. Mullumbimby remains undefeated after a hard-fought 20-14 win over Casino at Casino. Murwillumbah beat Kyogle 26-18. Evans Head bounced back with a 42-30 home win over Northern United. Ballina beat Lower Clarence.

GC PREMIER LEAGUE

MEN: Broadbeach 7 (Robinson x2, Simpson x2, Trotter, McMaster, Marsh) def. Tweed 4 (Minear x2, Lansdale, Hodzic). Palm Beach 2 (Squires, Pegg) def. Murwillumbah 0. WOMEN: Broadbeach 18 (Kehoe x5, Anderson x3, Lauff x2, Donohoe x2, Ibrahim x2, Argent x2, Rojas, Hicks) def. Kingscliff 0.

GC RUGBY LEAGUE

TWEED Seagulls bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Currumbin last week to defeat Tugun 26-18 on Sunday. Coach Kevin Campion was not totally satisfied with the display as the Seagulls defied a poor completion rate to return to the Rugby League Gold Coast winner's circle. However it was an impressive feat that the Seagulls could muster 26 points with a completion rate of 50%.