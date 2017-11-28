Menu
Bretto is fighting fit in boxing ring

GLOVES ON: Bretto Jacobsen (right) defeated Paul Hollinger (left) in the light-heavyweight amateur interstate masters boxing championships on Saturday.
by Liana Turner

Murwillumbah man Bretto Jacobsen only began boxing to complement his Mixed Martial Arts skills.

When he began branching out with his training, he didn't anticipate beating Australia's best in his class.

Jacobsen has been a professional MMA fighter for the past five years and runs Triune MMA in Murwillumbah.

This month his journey led him to defeat reigning two-time Australian masters light-heavyweight champion Paul Hollinger at Seagulls on Saturday, November 18.

Underweight going into the ring, Jacobsen said he knew it would be a challenging fight.

"He's considerably taller and bigger, because I went up a division,” he said.

"I usually box at 75kg and that was 81kg.

"I tried to put on a bit of weight but I was still quite a few kilos under.”

This meant he had to rely on strategy to make up for Hollinger's height advantage and long reach.

"I had to be quite strategic,” he said.

"I knew I'd won and it was a definite win but it was a good, competitive match.”

Jacobsen said a follow-up fight was on the cards.

"The promoters are now talking about a rematch for the next Australian title,” he said.

Jacobsen, known as the Blessed Brawler, has taken part in fewer MMA fights of late but teaches this style and boxing at Triune and has a number of emerging fighters under his wing.

With about 80 students - many of whom train solely for fitness and self-defence skills - he saidabout 10 planned to fight in the coming months.

Tweed Daily News
