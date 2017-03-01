27°
Brewery opens doors to public for good cause

Aisling Brennan
| 1st Mar 2017 8:33 AM
COMMUNITY CHEER: Nick Cornish and James Perrin from the Stone and Wood Brewing Company at Murwillumbah will help raise money for Wedgetail Retreat.
COMMUNITY CHEER: Nick Cornish and James Perrin from the Stone and Wood Brewing Company at Murwillumbah will help raise money for Wedgetail Retreat. Scott Powick

A MURWILLUMBAH brewery is banking on the community's curiosity and good nature to help raise money for Wedgetail Retreat Community Hospice.

Stone and Wood's Murwillumbah brewery is inviting the public to learn more about its brewing process, have a few beers and enjoy some local music on Saturday, March 4 in a bid to help Tweed Palliative Support, which provides palliative care at the Wedgetail Retreat in Dulguigan.

Stone and Wood's creative and community manager Jasmin Daly said the brewery hoped to provide significant financial support to the palliative care facility.

"For us we wanted to work with a charity that was really ingrained in the local community and support a charity that people around Murwillumbah are directly impacted by,” she said.

Ms Daly said the open day would allow people to learn more about the brewery.

"It's a real opportunity for the local community to see where we brew our beer and really show them what we do,” Ms Daly said.

"Every half hour our brewing team will be taking those interested on tours.

"It's an opportunity for anyone interested to hear our stories about our brewing process and sustainable plans.”

Tweed Palliative Support president Meredith Dennis said any donations would be greatly appreciated as the retreat did not receiving anyd funding from NSW Health or any other government department.

"We rely on the support from businesses and the community to continue caring for people with cancer or a life-limiting illness and their families in our region,” Ms Dennis said.

"The profits from the day are going to a worthy cause - our busy community hospice, Wedgetail Retreat, based just outside of Murwillumbah.

"I'd encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the entertainment, take a tour of the brewery and try the delicious food and beers.”

murwillumbah palliative care stone and wood brewery wedgetail retreat

