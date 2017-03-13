Brewery shouts wedding bar tab

Brendan McDonald having a beer with the Stone and Wood brewery staff and Wedgetail Retreat president Meredith Dennis at the open day.

THERE was plenty of beer flowing at the Stone and Wood open day recently as people dug deep to support Wedgetail Retreat.

Having raised more than $25,000 between the gold coin donations and the beer sales on the day, the team at the Murwillumbah brewery decided to continue support for the palliative care centre.

After hearing Wedgetail Retreat patient Brendan McDonald was getting married earlier this month, Stone and Wood brand manager Tom Ruhl decided to shout the bar tab for the wedding.

"(Someone) let us know Brendan's story and how he was a beer lover,” Mr Ruhl said.

"She also let us know that he was marrying his long-term girlfriend, Nikki, so we organised a drink on arrival for all his guests.

"I went up the golf club and met Brendan and his family and they were all stoked.”

Wedgetail Retreat national project manager Liza Nagy said the 42-year-old was suffering from a brain tumour and had been staying at Wedgetail Retreat community hospice for respite on and off over the past four weeks.

"As a further gesture, Stone and Wood asked Brendan to be the first person to taste the Murwillumbah Swamp Beer at the open day,” Ms Nagy said.

"Brendan felt really touched to be supported in this way and he thought the Murwillumbah Swamp Beer was fantastic.”

Ms Nagy said the charity was very grateful to the Stone and Wood team for their support.

"The funds raised will go a long way to helping people in our region with a life-limiting illness,” she said.

"Several of their staff have come out to the hospice to see first-hand how our trained palliative volunteers and registered nurses help people in need 24/7.”

Stone and Wood spokesperson Jasmin Daly said the team was overwhelmed by the support at the open day.

"We were absolutely overwhelmed with the result that the open day received,” Ms Daly said

"We had 15,000 people come through the Murwillumbah brewery gates during the open day.

"It was a beautiful vibe of old people and young people.”