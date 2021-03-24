Menu
Bride cops sleazy messages over dress snap

by Shireen Khalil
24th Mar 2021 7:12 AM

 

A woman has copped a barrage of sleazy messages after she shared a photo posing in her wedding dress.

Kay, a mum-of-three from the US, decided to post the photo on Twitter, ahead of her big day, knowing her husband wouldn't see the image given he doesn't have social media.

However, the image unexpectedly went viral - along with the bride-to-be getting bombarded with inappropriate messages from men.

"My man doesn't have Twitter so everyone look at my wedding dress," she captioned the photo.

Kay, a mother-of-three, from the US, revealed how she copped a barrage of private messages from men after sharing this photo in her wedding gown. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz
Kay, a mother-of-three, from the US, revealed how she copped a barrage of private messages from men after sharing this photo in her wedding gown. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz

It showed Kay to be all smiles as she stood in a bridal store posing in her white gown that featured a plunging neckline and lace detailing.

But in a series of tweets, she later revealed how far her photo had travelled, with some men "sliding into her direct messages".

"Men really saw a viral tweet of me in a wedding dress and thought that was the perfect opportunity to slide into my DMs. They really have the audacity," she wrote.

The 25-year-old bride-to-be said she had no idea the image was going to go viral. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz
The 25-year-old bride-to-be said she had no idea the image was going to go viral. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz

She shared a screenshot of some of the messages she had received in her inbox, which read "Wassup beautiful", "Hey I'm Brett, how are you today? Your beauty caught my attention, "Hello I don't know you but can I just say you look very beautiful" and "Hey baby I'm in need of a loyal and trustworthy sugar baby."

Other messages asked whether Kay was single.

The bride-to-be revealed that one stranger even tried to send the image to her future husband on Facebook, as he doesn't have Twitter.

She shared a screenshot of some of the direct messages she received from men, with some also asking if she was single. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz
She shared a screenshot of some of the direct messages she received from men, with some also asking if she was single. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz

"They tried to send him a picture (of my wedding dress). My fiance blocked him and didn't open the message, thank god," Kay said, later joking she "didn't know it was going to go viral".

"Worst case scenario, he sees it and it's not a surprise. I still get to marry him. That's what matters."

Many accused the 25-year-old of being an "attention seeker", but many lashed out defending the bride.

She also shared screenshots of some of the harsh comments made by people accusing her of being an ‘attention seeker’. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz
She also shared screenshots of some of the harsh comments made by people accusing her of being an ‘attention seeker’. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz

 

Another screenshot Kay shared to her Twitter. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz
Another screenshot Kay shared to her Twitter. Picture: Twitter/mamakayponz

"This is ridiculous, trying to flirt with a woman in a wedding dress. Makes you ashamed to be a man," one Twitter user wrote.

"Jesus Christ lads … she's getting married ffs. Leave the girl alone!" another man added, while others complimented the bride on her "beautiful dress" with many describing it as "gorgeous" and "stunning".

Originally published as Bride cops sleazy messages over dress snap

 

