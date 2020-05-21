Bride’s horror at mum’s dress

Weddings are stressful enough, let alone when your mother decides to break the unwritten rule of also wearing a white gown.

Jane Lu, who is behind Australia's multimillion-dollar fashion label Showpo, took to TikTok to reveal her horror on the morning of her wedding last year.

She had discovered her mum was wearing a white lace dress, dubbing the look "more bridal" than her own.

"This is my dress from Showpo," she said about her $299 outfit. "I just went to look at my mum's dress."

As she unzipped the outfit bag in the video, a shocked Ms Lu said: "It's more bridal than mine," as her friends laughed in the background.

The moment Jane Lu, 33, who is the CEO of Showpo, discovered her mum was wearing a white lace gown to her wedding. Picture: thelazyceo/Tiktok

She remained calm despite her mum wearing a white lace dress on the big day. Picture: thelazyceo/Tiktok

Ms Lu, who's leading fashion business turned over $85 million in revenue last year, said her dress was "quite simple", but her mother's "looked way more bridal".

She added the hashtags #weddingfail and #motherofthebride to her video which has since attracted more than 165,000 views.

Some women commended Ms Lu, who got married in October, for remaining calmer than they would have reacted.

"I would be FURIOUS. Would not talk until she apologised," one TikTok user said.

Jane opted to wear a $299 dress from her own brand. Picture: thelazyceo/Tiktok

She tied the knot to her company’s CFO James Waldie in Monsman in October. Picture: thelazyceo/Instagram

Another added she was a "good daughter" because she would have "thrown wine all over it".

One woman said Ms Lu looked like a "guest" at her own ceremony" while others shared similar experiences.

"My mum did the same! Her dress was even whiter than mine! I didn't care though! It was like 'whatever'," one woman wrote.

Ms Lu wed James Waldie, the CFO of her thriving company, at Seargents Mess in Mosman, Sydney.

The pair met while on an exchange trip to Sweden in 2008. Picture: thelazyceo/Instagram

The 'Fairy Tale Gown' she wore and her bridesmaids' looks were all part of Showpo's 'Wedding Shop' which launched earlier this year.

"After launching our Wedding Shop this year it would be crazy of me not to wear Showpo," she told Daily Mail at the time.

It was "exactly" the dress she wanted adding she was lucky to work with her brand's in-house designers.

Originally published as Bride's horror at mum's dress