Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lifestyle

Bride’s wedding dance ends in disaster

by Lydia Hawken, The Sun
29th Oct 2020 7:26 AM

 

Your wedding is supposed to be the most important day of your life, so it's only natural that brides want everyone's focus to be on them.

But unfortunately for one newlywed, she was the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons when she wiped out on the dance floor during her reception.

Sharing her wedding horror story on TikTok, Nicole Spinder, of the US, revealed how her big day started out just like how she'd always dreamed it would, The Sun reports.

Nicole in her fairytale gown at the start of her day. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1
Nicole in her fairytale gown at the start of her day. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1
She came crashing down when the guests lifted her chair. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1
She came crashing down when the guests lifted her chair. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1

After exchanging their vows, Nicole and her new husband had an outdoor wedding photo shoot which looked like something straight out of fairytale.

Once all the formalities were done, the bride felt like she could let her hair down at the reception and didn't think twice when the guests picked up the chair she was sitting on.

But rather than holding on as they rocked the chair to the music, Nicole had her arms in the air - and unsurprisingly, went crashing to the floor shortly after in front of her 100 guests.

RELATED: Man has finger bitten off in wedding fight

She was rushed to A&E in front of her 100 guests. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1
She was rushed to A&E in front of her 100 guests. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1

Nicole was then rushed to hospital where an emergency X-ray revealed she'd broken her foot.

Challenging other TikTok users to top her story, Nicole captioned the video: "Was YOUR wedding this eventful?"

The video has garnered more than 8000 "likes" and comments from people sharing their own wedding horror stories.

An X-Ray revealed she’d broken her foot. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1
An X-Ray revealed she’d broken her foot. Picture: TikTok/nicloespinder1

"My mother-in-law broke her arm tripping over her heels at our wedding," one person wrote.

"I dislocated my elbow at my reception! You looked beautiful!" said another, while a third wrote, "Slipped on a beer at my wedding and broke my wrists …"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Bride's wedding dance ends in disaster

More Stories

dancing hospital injury lifestyle wedding wedding reception

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        $100M super school ‘certain doom’ for education

        Premium Content $100M super school ‘certain doom’ for education

        News Deputy mayor says it's "devastating for students, parents, teachers"

        Candidate’s plea: ‘Get our border open now’

        Premium Content Candidate’s plea: ‘Get our border open now’

        Politics A prominent Gold Coast election candidate has called for the border to be reopened...

        COVID-19 case: North Coast resident in quarantine

        COVID-19 case: North Coast resident in quarantine

        Health The local resident acquired the infection overseas