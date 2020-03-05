Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Health

Bridge chaos as semi carrying toilet paper catches fire

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
5th Mar 2020 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying toilet paper has erupted into flames on the Gateway Motorway, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes of the Gateway Bridge.

The incident happened on the bridge at Murrarie about 10pm when the semi-trailer burst in to flames, in an incident believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.

The driver managed to get himself out of the truck and was not injured.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area, with major delays expected as crews attempt to unload the truck - which was believed to also be carrying wood - and clear the area.

Excavators and forklifts were at the scene, with a source saying the cabin of the truck had melted onto the road and that surface repairs would need to be done before the road could reopen.

Late on Wednesday night, trucks were stretched back to Lytton Rd with vehicles to biig to turn around simply being told to wait.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        COURT: List of people facing criminal charges in Tweed today

        premium_icon COURT: List of people facing criminal charges in Tweed today

        News Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court

        Cyclists on track to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Cyclists on track to help bushfire victims

        News Two triathletes will next month put their body on the line to raise money for those...

        Why clay is key to digital disconnect for new Tweed business

        premium_icon Why clay is key to digital disconnect for new Tweed business

        News When was the last time you didn’t touch your phone for hours on end?