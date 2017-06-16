Bridge opens after flood damage

OPEN: The temporary bridge on Upper Burringbar Rd has now opened.

RESIDENTS of Upper Burringbar Road are no longer stranded after council opened a temporary bridge on Thursday.

Council quickly set to work in building a temporary structure after the original bridge was severely damaged in the March floods.

However, this week's rain event saw the construction be put on hold due to rising water levels.

Council's manager for infrastructure delivery and engineering Tim Mackney said while the temporary access was opened on Thursday the rain caused some delays.

"We had crews on site (on Wednesday) to see if they could do temporary repairs temporary culvert next to the bridge but the water levels were too high,” he said.

"The crew is out on site and has started the permanent repair works on the bridge itself.

"There will be roughly a month's worth of work to finalise repairs, remove the temporary diversion and return traffic to the timber bridge.”

Upper Burringbar Rd resident Serena Valerie Dolinska said the community was relieved to have access to the road again.

"My partner Phil Connor lives up that way and once again couldn't get home to his avocado farm,” she said.

"It was most inconvenient with harvesting and getting produce to market.”