Menu
Login
News

Brief served in alleged North Coast stabbing murder

Scene of a fight and stabbing at Murwillumbah.
Scene of a fight and stabbing at Murwillumbah. Steve Holland
Hamish Broome
by

THE MAN accused of stealing a kitchen knife from Coles and then allegedly using it to stab a beloved Murwillumbah father on his birthday, killing him, has appeared via video link in Lismore Local Court.

James Paul Alderton, his face heavily scarred with an assortment of tribal tattoos, was silent as he watched proceedings via the video screen in court this morning.

Alderton's legal aid solicitor, Tracey Randall, informed the court that the remaining Crown brief of evidence over the bloody June 6 in incident was served on Monday.

That evidence was an autopsy report of the victim, 46-year-old Charles Henry Larter, who allegedly died trying to protect his son Zack Larter, from Alderton's attack.

The attack played out in broad daylight in Murwillumbah's Knox Park on Tuesday, June 6, about 12.15pm, the culmination of a rolling brawl between two groups of youths which turned deadly when Alderton allegedly produced the knife.

Mr Larter, who had reportedly been heading off to celebrate his birthday with family, later died in Tweed Hospital.

His son also suffered stab wound in the fight allegedly delivered by Alderton's stolen knife, as did a friend.

Alderton stands accused of murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and larceny.

On Tuesday the matter was adjourned by Magistrate Jeff Linden until February 6 for another mention in Lismore Local Court.

Alderton is again to appear via video link from custody.

Topics:  charles larter james paul alderton knox park stabbing

Lismore Northern Star
Dawn Walker, Jeremy Buckingham arrested over blockade

Dawn Walker, Jeremy Buckingham arrested over blockade

Greens MPs Dawn Walker and Jeremy Buckingham have been arrested after taking part in a blockade against the Adani Carmichael coal mine

Tweed Heads library remains shut for now

JM Kelly Builders Site Supervisor Peter Richardson and Richmond Tweed Regional Library Tweed Area Librarian Selina Ryan discuss the plans for the finishing touches to the upgraded Tweed Heads Library.

Work not complete in time.

Man arrested over home invasion

Police have arrested a man over a Banora Point break-and-enter.

Man, 38, was second arrested over violent break-and-enter

Tweed rates set to increase in 2018

IPART have approved an 2.3 per cent increase to council set rates.

Tweed ratepayers can expect to pay more next year.

Local Partners