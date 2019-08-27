Bring the family to watch the Seagulls soar

Head down to the Piggabeen Sports Complex this Saturday to cheer on the Seagulls in their important clash with Northern Pride.

TWEED will play semi finals football in the Intrust Super Cup for the first time since 2014 and the club is having a party.

This Saturday’s round 23 clash with Northern Pride has been labelled ‘Fan Day’ for all of the Seagulls supporters.

Victory against the Pride will ensure the Tweed side host a semi final this season and a massive crowd is hoped to will the team on to a great victory.

“The club and Ben Campbell (major sponsor) really wanted to do something for our fans to thank them for their support

through this season,” Seagulls CEO Paul Stephenson said.

“To get to the finals is a huge achievement when you think we narrowly avoided the wooden spoon only two season’s ago”

“We’ve worked hard both on and off the field, with the support of our major sponsor Ben Campbell Building Group, to build a club that is sustainable and successful and reaching the finals is vindication that the strategy we adopted two years ago is working.”

There is plenty of football for fans to enjoy, with the under-20s kicking-off at 2.20pm in a must-win game.

But there will be fun for every member of the family at the Piggabeen Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re putting on a free bouncy castle and face painting for kids and The Gold Coast Titans are coming down with their fun jumping footy inflatable and heaps of giveaways for kids,” Stephenson said.

“We’ll also have officers from the Tweed Byron Police and members of Tweed District Rescue Squad showing off their cool vehicles.

“We’ll also be giving away 50 goodiebags, each crammed with over $40 of value from our amazing sponsors including Chempro Chemists, Hungry Jack’s, Seagulls Club, Essential Coffee, Gold Coast Airport and Ben Campbell Building Group.

“To get your free goodiebag go to our Facebook Page — Tweed Seagulls — and register to attend the Family Fun Day — the first fifty people to register will receive their goodie bag at the game.”

Gates will open at 1pm at Piggabeen, with the Intrust Super Cup clash kicking-off at 4pm.