A major Australia Day event announced just last month will be significantly scaled back because over COVID-19 fears in Brisbane.
News

Brisbane Australia Day celebrations scaled back

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Jan 2021 9:57 AM
A major Australia Day event in Brisbane announced just last month will be significantly scaled back due to the city's ongoing coronavirus challenges.

The Celebrate Brisbane Australia Day event was announced in December 2020 as a new outdoor celebration at the RNA showgrounds that would "bring together people amid a wonderful celebration of music, art, food and dance" and host a citizenship ceremony.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said he was incredibly disappointed to have to change the city's planned 2021 Australia Day celebration, but residents' health and adhering to the State Government's Queensland Health guidelines must come first.

 

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the threat posed COVID-19 had forced council to change plans. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
There will still be a 7.30pm fireworks display at the showgrounds, however, only residents receiving their citizenship and their guests will be allowed to attend in person.

The event will be live-streamed online for Queenslanders and families to watch the citizenship ceremony and a live acoustic performance by homegrown band Sheppard from home.

"When this event was announced in December, we had no infectious UK strain of COVID-19, no community transmission and in-principle support for the event from the Chief Health Officer," Cr Schrinner said.

"The coronavirus pandemic has unfortunately left many planned events scaled back, postponed or cancelled and now sadly Celebrate Brisbane is the latest event to be impacted.

"Brisbane will still host Australia's largest citizenship ceremony and there will still be fireworks on Australia Day."

 

 

Cr Schrinner said Brisbane City Council is working "around the clock" to find a way to share this fireworks spectacular with all of Brisbane, ideally via livestream.

"Just like what happened in 2020 with the Ekka fireworks, residents close by will be invited to view the ultra-high fireworks from their private balconies," he said.

National Australia Day Council Chief Executive Officer Karlie Brand said the role of local governments bringing communities together on our national day has never been more important.

"That's why the National Australia Day Council has provided $15 million in grants to Australian councils and not-for-profit organisations for Australia Day events in 2021," she said.

 

 

