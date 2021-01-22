Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fitstop Australia is looking to open a location in Tweed Heads.
Fitstop Australia is looking to open a location in Tweed Heads.
News

Brisbane-based gym franchise set to make Fitstop in Tweed

Adam Daunt
22nd Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gym junkies and fitness fanatics can rejoice with Fitstop expanding their operations to Tweed Heads.

A development application for Fitstop Tweed Heads was lodged with Tweed Shire Council this week, which will see a Fitstop moving into 16-32 Wharf Street Tweed Heads.

The Brisbane-based franchise has grown rapidly to 42 franchise locations since it launched franchises of the business in 2017 with a Kingscliff site also in the works.

 

Fitstop Australia is headed to Tweed Heads.
Fitstop Australia is headed to Tweed Heads.

 

Fitstop is a group based functional training facility which provide 45 minute workouts under the direction of one personal trainer/ Instructor. Each class is pre-programmed for measured progression and accounts for various levels of fitness and ability.

The $195,580 estimated cost of the development will see the gym replace a former chemist with the installation of amenities, a workout area and artificial turf strength equipment as well as branding.

Unlike other gyms, Fitstop is effectively members only as it only performs classes at select times and is closed to public access outside of class times.

northern rivers community northern rivers councils northern rivers property tweed heads local news tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman fights allegation she took $66k from parents, employer

        Premium Content Woman fights allegation she took $66k from parents, employer

        News The Lismore woman is accused of making fraudulent transactions to dishonestly obtain more than $60,000 in 2018.

        Summer warning as drowning death toll climbs to 13

        Premium Content Summer warning as drowning death toll climbs to 13

        News Authorities urge people to know their limits in the water

        ‘Hundreds’ of brown snakes at popular coastal spot

        Premium Content ‘Hundreds’ of brown snakes at popular coastal spot

        News “We saw a brown snake swim over the river … kids everywhere.”

        Byron-based medical cannabis group lands $92 million deal

        Premium Content Byron-based medical cannabis group lands $92 million deal

        Business “Gold standard” regulations may see local product preferred globally