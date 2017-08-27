22°
Brisbane Broncos' legends changing Tweed lives

Daniel McKenzie
| 27th Aug 2017 10:05 AM
HORSE POWER: Scott Prince (back, third from right) joins Justin Hodges (back left), Bo De La Cruz (centre right), and students and staff at the expansion of the Beyond The Broncos Girls Academy at Kingscliff High on Thursday, August 24.
HORSE POWER: Scott Prince (back, third from right) joins Justin Hodges (back left), Bo De La Cruz (centre right), and students and staff at the expansion of the Beyond The Broncos Girls Academy at Kingscliff High on Thursday, August 24.

SCOTT Prince achieved endless accolades on the field during his glittering rugby league career, but it's one of his off-field achievements that might just be his most cherished.

After drawing the curtain on his 300-game career in 2013, Prince has moved into a role as an indigenous mentor with the Brisbane Broncos.

At the forefront of club-run program the Beyond The Broncos Girls Academy, Prince is helping to close the gap on indigenous girls' disadvantage.

Through visiting schools with the academy, Prince, fellow league great Justin Hodges and Australian female rugby league international Bo De La Cruz were on hand with Broncos staff at Kingscliff High School on Thursday to expand the program, which was re-launched last year.

"We're really excited about bringing the program to new schools and working with these young women to see them flourish and grow in confidence and achieve things they felt were out of their reach,” Prince said.

"We know it's working and that's why it's expanding. I feel very privileged to get the opportunity to come down to Kingscliff.”

After originally kicking-off in 2013, the academy was re-launched to include Banora Point, Murwillumbah, Wollumbin and Tweed River High Schools in August last year. It has produced significant results in girls' participation, with almost all involved reaching 90% academic excellence.

The program has gone from strength-to-strength and after catering to 89 students at Tweed River and Banora High Schools alone, will now include a further 87 students at Kingscliff and 20 from St Joseph's College.

Prince, a father of two daughters, said the program allowed him to play an active and influential role in the lives of young indigenous women, which hit really close to home.

"When I'm there (schools), I see my daughters in them as well. What we (teach) at home is work before play, that's massive for not only my own girls but for the girls throughout our schools,” Prince said.

"It's like anything in life... if you work hard you reap the rewards, and that's the message.

"It's about attendance, behaviour, results, and creating good habits.”

Having celebrated many wins through the program offering support, encouragement and motivation via workshops and mentoring, Prince said it was humbling to know that lives were being changed.

"I don't see myself as Scott Prince the footy player, I'm just there to open the young women's eyes to the fact there's a lot out there for them,” he said.

"We share some of our experiences and give them an insight into what to expect and some hints and tips to make school and that transition a bit easier.

"It's all-year round and we're standing side by side with them with challenges they face to help them though that. It's a cliche, but if you just change one person's life, that's great.”

The federally funded program is expected to reach up to 1400 Year 7-12 students across northern NSW and Qld by year's end.

