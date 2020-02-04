Menu
A climate protested chained himself to a fence outside Parliament House on Tuesday morning.
News

Activists chain themselves to Parliament House fence

by Chris Clarke
4th Feb 2020 12:06 PM
A PROTESTER has had to be cut free by police after they chained themselves by the neck to a fence outside Parliament House on Tuesday morning.

Climate demonstrations have ramped up again in Brisbane's CBD and dozens of protesters have converged outside Parliament House since 8am.

 

A protester chained to a fence outside Parliament House. Picture: 7 News
Police attempting to cut the protester free. Picture: 7 News
Police attempting to cut the protester free. Picture: 7 News

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

The protest has been organised by Extinction Rebellion and will continue at King George Square later today.

"Politics is broken. Big fossil fuel companies have donated millions of dollars to the major parties, to buy the laws they need to destroy the earth.

 

The Extinction Rebellion protest outside Parliament House. Picture: Steve Pohlner
"The system is rigged," Extinction Rebellion posted on Facebook.

"We're here to demand climate justice. We've got a big crowd together. We're going to make the first sitting day as chaotic as possible. It's time to take direct action!

"See you at Parliament House, George Street, Meanjin (Brisbane)."

