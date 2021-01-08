Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight after the city was declared a COVID-19 hotspot. Here’s everything you need to know.
Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight after the city was declared a COVID-19 hotspot. Here’s everything you need to know.
Health

Queensland COVID lockdown: What you need to know

by Jack McKay, Janelle Miles, Shiloh Payne, Alex Strachan
8th Jan 2021 9:58 AM

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown after a hotel cleaner tested positive to the highly contagious UK strain of coronavirus.

The lockdown will cover the Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton areas.

It will begin 6pm Friday and run until 6pm Monday.

Two per visitors will be permitted to visit homes during this period of time.

Essential work will be allowed, but people are being urged to work from home.

People can leave if providing support for vulnerable people, exercising in their local neighbourhood and shopping locally.

Hairdressers, nail salons and gyms will be off-limits

Masks when leaving home will be mandated during the lockdown period. A child under 12 does not need to wear a mask.

Funerals will be limited to 20 people and weddings to 10 people during the lockdown period.

Originally published as Brisbane COVID lockdown: What you need to know

coronavirus editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls to name ward after popular doctor

        Premium Content Calls to name ward after popular doctor

        Health A proposal to name a ward at the new Tweed Hospital after paediatrician Dr David McMaster is gaining traction following his sudden passing.

        Residents’ long battle to stop foreshore falling into river

        Premium Content Residents’ long battle to stop foreshore falling into river

        News Eleven residents have put their hands up to fund the proposal and almost 60 have...

        Final green light given for $800,000 preschool revamp

        Premium Content Final green light given for $800,000 preschool revamp

        Education The DA had sought approval for a suite of changes to the facility

        Comedians really love picking on Byron Bay

        Premium Content Comedians really love picking on Byron Bay

        Entertainment Here are just some of the times Byron Bay was the butt of comedians’ jokes.