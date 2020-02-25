Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.
Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.
Crime

Anaesthetist faces child exploitation material charges

by Isabella Magee
25th Feb 2020 3:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE doctor has faced court charged with child exploitation material offences.

Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.

The 61-year-old Hamilton man faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court for a brief mention of his case this morning.

Police allege Greenland accessed child abuse material between January 12 and 30 this year and also allege he "knowingly possessed child exploitation material" on January 30.

According to court documents, Greenland was in possession of child exploitation material that included both digital images and videos.

Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

According to Greenland's LinkedIn account, which has now been deactivated, he worked for Wesley Anaesthesia and Pain Management.

It's understood he is no longer employed by the business and his profile has been removed from the company's website.

Greenland will face court again on March 23.

anaesthetist child exploitation material keith benjamin greenland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Experts warn designer dogs at risk during hot, summer days

        premium_icon Experts warn designer dogs at risk during hot, summer days

        Pets & Animals Experts warned ‘designer dogs’ – chihuahuas, pugs, Shih tzus, bulldogs and Boston terriers – are in grave danger of dying from heat stroke

        • 25th Feb 2020 3:05 PM
        Experts recruited over questions about council water sources

        premium_icon Experts recruited over questions about council water sources

        News Experts to look into water supply and water savings options further

        • 25th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
        Beach handball championships fire despite weather

        premium_icon Beach handball championships fire despite weather

        News Re-cap of action from the Australian Beach Handball National Champs

        • 25th Feb 2020 2:53 PM
        LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10+ jobs on the Tweed

        premium_icon LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10+ jobs on the Tweed

        Careers Here’s a list of 14 jobs you can apply for now

        • 25th Feb 2020 2:42 PM