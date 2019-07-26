Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.
The Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.
Crime

Jail issues ‘code black’ after serious incident

by Thomas Chamberlin
26th Jul 2019 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIOUS incident has taken place at the state's remand centre Arthur Gorrie jail with officers reporting a "code black" today.

A code black is normally the code used for a jail riot.

The Courier-Mail has been told the code was called today.

It's unclear what sparked the incident but is understood to have involved about six prisoners.

"Officers responded to a disturbance a secure unit block at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre this afternoon," a QCS spokesman said.

"The incident began around 12.30pm when a small number of prisoners started a disturbance and some property was damaged.

"A majority of the prisoners in the unit were compliant throughout the incident and were isolated in the exercise yard.

"The Emergency Response Team and Delta Unit were able to safely extract the prisoners and lock the unit down around 3pm.

"The incident will be investigated by the CSIU (Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit) with oversight from the Office of the Chief Inspector.

"No officers or prisoners have sustained any injures."

arthur gorrie code black crime

Top Stories

    Schools urged to apply for funding

    premium_icon Schools urged to apply for funding

    News The Local Schools Community Fund is open to all schools including government, Catholic and independent

    French cafe to bring more culinary flair to Tweed

    premium_icon French cafe to bring more culinary flair to Tweed

    News Cafe changes name to honour owner's grandmother

    United put seven past Robina and move up on the ladder

    premium_icon United put seven past Robina and move up on the ladder

    Soccer United set up enticing derby against Kingscliff next week

    JOBS TO FOLLOW: Contractor named for $400m Casuarina project

    premium_icon JOBS TO FOLLOW: Contractor named for $400m Casuarina project

    News More than 80 homes are to be built at the development.