Qld man arrested, kids rescued in overseas sex abuse raid

Three children have been rescued from an alleged paedophile ring in the Philippines after an international police operation including the AFP and New South Wales Police led to the arrest of two Australian men.

The children aged between six and 17 years old were saved when information from the AFP was given to the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Centre (PICACC).

A Brisbane man has been charged with multiple child sexual abuse offences following the joint operation involving the Australian Federal Police and authorities in the Philippines. Picture: AFP

The operation took place on March 4 in Manila when two women were arrested.

In August last year AFP's Brisbane Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team arrested a 66-year-old Brisbane man and he was charged with multiple child sexual abuse offences.

After the investigation into man from Jamboree Heights information was referred to the Philippines.

In November last year, New South Wales Police arrested a 40-year-old man who was allegedly communicating with the women to pay for online child abuse.

Three children were rescued by authorities in the Philippines. Picture: AFP

AFP Child Protection Operations Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson said the AFP work with partners around the world, aiming to remove children from harm.

"AFP child protection investigators work every day to help rescue some of the most vulnerable and bring the people who harm them to justice,'' Det Supt Hudson said.

"For the AFP, this work is about the children we save. Our officers never give up, no matter whether a child victim is based in Australia or overseas."

National Bureau of Investigation Chief of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, lawyer Janet Francisco said they remain "steadfast in our commitment to combating the sexual abuse and exploitation of children."

"Together with our national and international partners, we work collaboratively to investigate, arrest and prosecute those who would commit harm against our children, while working tirelessly to rescue those children from harmful situations," Ms Francisco said.

Originally published as Brisbane man arrested, kids rescued in overseas sex abuse raid