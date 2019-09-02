Queensland to feel heat with 33 degree tops in city

Scarlett Shannon, 9, from Southport and Ashley Chambers, 9, from Sorrento,cool off in the swimming pool while Darcy Chambers, 7 throws water. Picture: Nigel Hallett

QUEENSLANDERS will be feeling the heat this week as the first week of Spring sends the mercury rising.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said temperatures in Brisbane this week could exceed 30C for the first time since March.

"It will be warming up this week with temperatures fairly above average by the end of the week," he said.

"Our first day over 30C will be on Wednesday in Brisbane building up to 33C on Friday."

Temperatures are expected to soar from Thursday in Queensland's west with a maximum temperature of 36C predicted in Birdsville.

The heat will also spike on Thursday and Friday in the south east corner.

"There will be a trough of low pressure that sweeps the warm air to the coast on Friday in Brisbane," Mr Clark said.

Sorrento mother Elke Chambers said her kids, Ashley, 9, and Darcy, 7, were very excited about the hot weather so they can get back into the pool.

"They are definitely looking forward to the warmer weather to get in the pool, go down to the beach and get out on the boat and jet skis," she said.

BRISBANE TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

Today: Sunny, 29

Tomorrow: Sunny, 28

Wednesday: Sunny, 31

Thursday: Sunny, 32

Friday: Sunny, 31