Menu
Login
The Bruce Hwy is jammed for Sunday traffic. Photo: Supplied
The Bruce Hwy is jammed for Sunday traffic. Photo: Supplied
News

Bruce Hwy in 13km gridlock after smash

by Tanya French
10th Mar 2019 5:42 PM

TRAFFIC is at a crawl on the Bruce Hwy headed from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane this afternoon following a two-car crash.

Paramedics responded to the southbound smash which happened on the Donnybrook Road slip lane onto the Bruce Hwy at Elimbah at 3.16pm with traffic banked up 13km back toward Beerwah.

Current predictions are it will take approximately 1.5hrs to travel the 13km stretch.

Two adults and two children have been treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

All four have been transported to Caboolture Hospital.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

bruce highway crash gridlock traffic two car crash

Top Stories

    Lindisfarne projects given major funding

    Lindisfarne projects given major funding

    News Two new centres will be built, as well as the development of their existing senior centre, through $6million of Capital Grants Program funding

    Meet the region's unsung female heroes

    Meet the region's unsung female heroes

    News Meet the women who have made positive impacts in our communities

    Kings Forest developer denies threat over hospital

    Kings Forest developer denies threat over hospital

    Health Leda Holdings says letter simply outlined a business position.

    UPDATE: Woman critical after heart attack in Kingscliff surf

    UPDATE: Woman critical after heart attack in Kingscliff surf

    Breaking Crews on scene at Kingscliff, one woman receiving CPR