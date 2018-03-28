Brissie sand ready for beach volleyball court ahead of Games

TOP SPOT: A general view of Coolangatta Beach Volleyball venue for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

TOP SPOT: A general view of Coolangatta Beach Volleyball venue for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. GOLDOC (Getty Images, Chris Hyde

COOLANGATTA is almost ready to host the Commonwealth Games Beach Volleyball event, after more than 1700 tonnes of sand was trucked in to create competition-ready courts.

Last year the Tweed Daily News revealed the Coolangatta Beach sand was "too fine” for competition and did not meet the strict guidelines set out by the International Beach Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

To meet FIVB guidelines, organisers transported about 1000-1200 tonnes for the competition and warm up courts in Coolangatta and an additional 500-520 tonnes for the Runaway Bay training courts.

"The sand has been delivered from a supplier north of Brisbane and is in place,” a GOLDOC spokesperson said.

"We welcomed the inclement weather as it tested the drainage qualities of the sand.

"We are now confident we will not lose any play due to rain.”

With the sand in place and seating erected, organisers are expected to start operational testing of the courts on March 29-30.

"Familiarisation training for athletes is scheduled on four days (from) March 31 - April 3,” the spokesperson said.

"We then have two days of rehearsals and final volunteer in-training.”

GOLDOC is putting the final touches in for spectators to enjoy all aspects the 4000-seat stadium in Coolangatta's Queen Elizabeth II Park.

"From the moment spectators enter the venue they will experience exciting presentations delivered by Volleyball Australia and Volleyball Queensland,” the GOLDOC spokesperson said.

"They will consist of everything from 'come and try' to selfies with figurines. Once in the seating bowl spectators will be entertained by dancers, music and DJ crowd interaction.”

The beach volleyball competition will run from April 6-12.

Heavy traffic delays are expected for the duration of the beach volleyball event, when access along Marine Pde between the Pizza Hut roundabout and McLean St is closed from April 4-18.

For more information about road closures, visit getsetforthegames.com