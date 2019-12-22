Broadway star returns to Tyalgum for one night only

TYALGUM is proud to welcome back Broadway and West End leading man Hayden Tee to for a one-night-only concert on Saturday, January 4 at the Tyalgum Community Hall.

Hearts Aflame Productions manager Solar Chapel said Hayden first came to Tyalgum in 2007, and had performed at Flutterbies several times and had many local fans.

“Hayden must be back in New York before February, so this is a one-off chance to see him perform here” Mr Chapel said.

Following the release of his new album Face to Face, exploring many of the characters Hayden has inhabited on stage in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the UK and the USA, this will be a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with one of today’s most acclaimed performers and recording artists in theatre, concert and cabaret.

It will be a welcome return for Hayden and the first time Tweed Valley audiences will have had a chance to see him since his 2014 cabaret show.

In Australia, Hayden has also performed in South Pacific as Joe Cable, Little Women as Professor Bhaer, Titanic as Thomas Andrews, and Dead Man Walking as Father Grenville, as well as in I Love you, you’re perfect, now change and Songs for a New World. He has performed the role of Mason Marzak in Take Me Out in Singapore, as well as multiple roles in the South Korean production of CATS and Jekyll and Hyde in Taiwan.

In the USA, Hayden has performed in several productions including Being Earnest as Jack, 1776 as Edward Rutledge, Into The Woods as the Prince and Wolf, My Fair Lady as Freddy Einsford Hill, Camelot as King Arthur and Peter Pan as Captain Hook/Mr. Darling.

Hayden is no stranger to cabaret, winning the New York Award at the 2002 Sydney Cabaret Convention and making his New York cabaret debut at Don’t Tell Mamma on 46th Street in Hell’s Kitchen. At the Tyalgum concert on January 4th concert Hayden will be accompanied on piano by Nigel Ubrihien, who also created the stunning orchestrations and arrangements for Hayden’s new album.

Dinner at Flutterbies Cafe at 6pm (NSW time)

Doors open at Tyalgum Hall at 7.30pm, for an 8pm start.

Dinner and show costs $100.

Show only costs $65.

$10 of every ticket sold goes to the Tyalgum Fire Recovery.

Inquiries, phone 0488 713 241

Bookings, visit heartsaflameproductions.com