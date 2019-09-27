Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay Brogden has not been seen since April 2007.
Jay Brogden has not been seen since April 2007.
Breaking

Second cold case murder accused fronts court

Danielle Buckley
27th Sep 2019 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND man charged with the murder of Jay Brogden will return to Mackay for his next court appearance.

Gavin Philip Parnell, 33, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning after he was extradited from New South Wales on Thursday.

Mr Brogden, who was 21 at the time, was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007 and his body has never been found.

A coronial inquest into Mr Brogden's disappearance was held in 2015 and in April, police charged Braddon Butler, 33, over the murder.

All three men were known to each other.

Mr Parnell was arrested in Coffs Harbour on March 26 by New South Wales police on unrelated matters.

He also faced court today on armed robbery and stealing charges.

Mr Parnell was remanded in custody and will next appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on November 7 by video link.

Police said investigations into the murder are continuing. - NewsRegional

cold case court crime editors picks gavin parnell jay brogden murder
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Women weep as they are confronted by death 'industry'

    Women weep as they are confronted by death 'industry'

    Parenting IN darkened cinemas across Australia, the grief is palpable.

    Police presence on Tweed roads will increase

    premium_icon Police presence on Tweed roads will increase

    News Family road trips are one of the great joys of the holiday season but with a high...

    Pair of Seagulls stars pull on the green and gold

    premium_icon Pair of Seagulls stars pull on the green and gold

    Rugby League Both also starred for the Tweed Seagulls under-18s side in the Mal Meninga Cup...