Matt Gillett has called time on his NRL career. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Broncos veteran Gillett calls time on NRL career

by Travis Meyn
31st Oct 2019 9:39 AM
The NRL career of Brisbane Broncos warhorse Matt Gillett is over.

Gillett is expected to confirm he is walking away from the game at a press conference at Brisbane's Red Hill headquarters on Thursday morning.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail on Tuesday, Gillett has struggled to overcome a raft of injuries and will pull the pin on his career with three years left on his contract.

Broncos veteran Matt Gillett’s NRL career is over. Picture: AAP
The Broncos are expected to apply to the NRL for injury-forced retirement salary cap concessions.

Gillett, 31, played 200 NRL games for the Broncos since debuting in 2010.

He made 20 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and was a 14-game Kangaroos Test representative.

At his peak, Gillett was one of the game's most feared second-rowers, producing brutal defence and excellent line-running.

 

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 23: Matt Gillett of the Broncos takes on the defence during the round 23 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on August 23, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
However he struggled to return to his best after suffering a broken neck in Round 1 of the 2018 season.

Gillett managed 17 NRL games in his final season this year, but was limited by knee, back and shoulder complaints, the latter which has contributed to him pulling the pin.

