Brooke Hanson makes surf life saving comeback

Hanson, an Olympic gold and silver medallist, hasn’t competed at a surf life saving event since 2002 before stepping away from the sport to lock down her spot on the plane to Athens in 2004.

Hanson, an Olympic gold and silver medallist, hasn’t competed at a surf life saving event since 2002 before stepping away from the sport to lock down her spot on the plane to Athens in 2004.

IT'S been 18 years since Brooke Hanson last raced in the surf but the chance to represent her beloved Currumbin Vikings in their 100th year has sensationally lured her out of surf life saving retirement.

Hanson, an Olympic gold and silver medallist, hasn't competed at a surf life saving event since 2002 before stepping away from the sport to lock down her spot on the plane to Athens in 2004.

Now 18 years, four kids and a stellar international swimming career later, Hanson will suit up in the masters category for the Vikings to help her adopted surf club continue their 100th year celebrations.

The 41-year-old said the thought of making a surf resurgence first entered her orbit at a club member's night.

"Everyone was talking about how much involvement they'd like to have in the 100 year celebrations and I said the best way to be involved is to pull on the green and white quartered cap again," she said.

"I'm so proud to be a member of this surf club and with the club turning 100 years old, I thought I'm not going to be around in another 100 years.

"Jared (partner Jared Clarke) and I are raising fourth-generation surf life savers and we thought it would be awesome for them to watch us race."

Hanson, who continues to train every day but has been doing more ocean swimming and running of late, said watching her kids compete at the Point Danger branch championships last weekend only heightened her excitement ahead of her surf comeback.

"I said to my husband, 'this is going to be us next weekend,'" Hanson said.

"Seeing my oldest (Cooper) at branch championships standing on the line wearing the green and white cap made me so proud to be a part of Currumbin's history.

"Surf to me, my whole career, was something I could enjoy socially with friends.

"With swimming, it was just you and the black line so I love the freedom of it all and how you can be racing well but then a wave picks up all of your competitors."

Sydney born into one of Australia's premier surf life saving families, Hanson said her first sporting memory was sitting on her dad Ian's shoulders on the beach shortly after he competed.

"I was probably five years old and he had just competed for Freshwater but I remember thinking how pumped I was," she said.

"I decided to do nippers at that moment so dad enrolled me the next week and that's around the same time I was thinking I wanted to be in the Olympics so it's funny how these little thoughts pop up.

"I'm so proud looking back because they shape you into the person you are."

Hanson will compete at the Point Danger Branch senior championships at Greenmount beach this weekend.