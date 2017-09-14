Brothel owner wants sex shop blitz

The operator of Le Penthouse Suite is calling for a crackdown on massage shops offering extras illegally.

A frustrated brothel operator is calling for Tweed Shire and Gold Coast councils to form a joint taskforce tackling illegal prostitution.

Le Penthouse Suite operator, only going by first name John, said it was time authorities did something about "flourishing" numbers of massage shops offering extras without brothel licences.

Both councils should join forces and invest in a private investigator to determine which shops are offering illegitimate extras, the Tweed brothel operator said.

He then wants any shops offering "extras" banned from operating for three months and made to apply for brothel licencing, costing an estimated $40,000 a year.

Legitimate licensed brothels pay about $40,000 a year in licensing and manager fees — one fed-up Tweed brothel boss says it’s about time authorities cracked down on massage shops offering extras which don’t have to pay any of the fees.

"The State Government and local councils, both Tweed Shire and Gold Coast, need to have a meeting, set up a joint taskforce, hire a private investigator to pose as a client and get the evidence.

