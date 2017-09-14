Brothel owner wants sex shop blitz

A frustrated brothel operator is calling for Tweed Shire and Gold Coast councils to form a joint taskforce tackling illegal prostitution.
Le Penthouse Suite operator, only going by first name John, said it was time authorities did something about "flourishing" numbers of massage shops offering extras without brothel licences.
Both councils should join forces and invest in a private investigator to determine which shops are offering illegitimate extras, the Tweed brothel operator said.
He then wants any shops offering "extras" banned from operating for three months and made to apply for brothel licencing, costing an estimated $40,000 a year.
"The State Government and local councils, both Tweed Shire and Gold Coast, need to have a meeting, set up a joint taskforce, hire a private investigator to pose as a client and get the evidence.