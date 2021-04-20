Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A
A "gentlemen's club" in Tweed Heads South is listed for lease.
Property

Brothel up for rent: ‘High class’ club has exclusive rooms

liana walker
20th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A gentlemen's club on the North Coast has recently been listed for lease, boasting high-tech equipment and a "regular clientele".

Located on Industry Dr, Tweed Heads South, the listing describes the business as a "high-class establishment" that has been "extensively refit over two levels".

A
A "Gentlemen's Club" in Tweed Heads South is listed for lease.

 

The business includes five exclusive rooms with bathrooms, four waiting rooms, an office area, a common area and a security room.

The listening has all the necessary approvals to be run as a legal brothel and is set up for immediate occupancy with a full furniture and equipment package available.

The two-storey business boasts a regular clientele.
The two-storey business boasts a regular clientele.

 

The listing states the building is in an "ideal location" in a discreet building with lane access, only 10 minutes from the Gold Coast airport.

According to the listing the property has a "longstanding position with regular clientele" with authorisation to operate 24 hours a day seven days a week.

A business is described as “high class”.
A business is described as “high class”.

 

The listing comes after another brothel in Chinderah came onto the market last month.

To find out more information contact Darren Jones at darren.jones@realspecialists.com or Aaron Neylan at aaron.neylan@realspecialists.com.

commercial lease commercial property legal brothels northern rivers property
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tiger shark reported off popular North Coast beach

        Premium Content Tiger shark reported off popular North Coast beach

        News Surf lifesavers are understood to have reported the sighting.

        Exciting new digital future for Tweed Daily News

        Premium Content Exciting new digital future for Tweed Daily News

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times

        Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

        Premium Content Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

        News Terrifying moment car just misses child who steps out onto highway

        ‘Massive Monday’ as trans-Tasman bubble opens

        Premium Content ‘Massive Monday’ as trans-Tasman bubble opens

        Health New Zealand flights begin as trans-Tasman travel bubble opens