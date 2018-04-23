Brothers border on the uncanny

WHEN guitars speak with such authority, you don't need words. This is what the Grigoryan Brothers prove with an unmatched virtuosity; luckily for locals, the pair is set to perform in Murwillumbah this week.

Fresh off their US tour in support of k.d. Lang, the Grigoryan Brothers, arguably Australia's finest guitar duo, will perform works from their latest release, Songs Without Words, which sees a return to classical repertoire and draws on songs by composers such as Bach, Elgar, Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Faure, De Falla and Ponce.

The program will also include other works highlighting the diverse skills of Slava and Leonard as the brothers take the guitar into genres such as jazz, folk and contemporary music.

Such a rare event, with musicians capable of such performances that they are described by the New York Times as "guitar playing of uncommon originality and authority,” is a coup for the Regent Cinema, who will host the show at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 26.