Brothers granted bail over alleged stabbing of random stranger

Ballina brothers Jatett Martin-Manton, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.

TWO brothers charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay have been granted bail in the Supreme Court.

Tory John Martin-Manton, 24 and Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, from Ballina, are each facing charges of affray and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Neither of the men have entered any formal pleas.

Police will allege they arrested the pair in the early hours of Sunday, September 20 this year after a fight in Apex Park in Byron Bay.

During the fight, they are alleged to have stabbed Gregory Martin, a man who was unknown to them at the time.

According to court documents, Jarett Martin-Manton is alleged to have wielded broken glass while his brother had a broken Jack Daniels bottle during the incident.

Police were called to the popular park about 12.30am.

They will allege Mr Martin suffered back, chest and neck wounds.

When they first appeared in court on September 21 both men applied for bail, but it was refused.

But they were at liberty by the time their matter returned to Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

The court heard they had both been granted conditional bail in the Supreme Court in the interim.

Defence solicitor Elizabeth Smallwood told the court their bail conditions meant the brothers were not permitted to have any contact with one another.

While they both attended the courthouse, Ms Smallwood said they remained sitting in separate areas. Neither were called in to the courtroom when their matter was mentioned.

The court heard the DPP had not yet finalised its brief of evidence and Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to December 14.

Both men will be excused from attending court on that day if they're legally represented.