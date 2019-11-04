Brothers in arms at cricket carnival

Cudgen fast bowler James Julius was the leading wicket taker for North Coast at the NSW Country Championships.

BROTHERS Caleb and Connor Ziebell have been stand-outs in representative cricket this season and joined forces at the NSW Country Championships on the Central Coast.

Cudgen teammate James Julius overcame injuries this season and was the leading wicket-taker for the team in three games of 50-over cricket for North Coast at the weekend.

Newcastle will vie for their fourth title in seven seasons after going through undefeated and qualifying for the NSW Country final.

The matches are used as a basis for selection of the NSW Country team for the Australian Country Championships in January.

Caleb has been a top performer at the last two Australian Country Championships and is the current NSW Country cricketer of the year.

Younger brother Connor is starting to make a name for himself in the shorter format of the game and was the top wicket-taker at the NSW regional Twenty20 bash last month.

North Coast suffered narrow losses against Newcastle and Central Coast before finishing with a win over Central North on Sunday.

Caleb's 51-run effort from opening bat against Newcastle should have him in the selection frame again.

Far North Coast had more of a presence at the carnival this year with the addition of Cudgen top-order batsman Alec Williams and Julius opening the bowling.

They were joined by Lennox Head teenagers Oliver Cronin and Caelan Maladay while Connor also played at open level for the first time.

North Coast were bowled out for 180 in its first 50-over game against Newcastle on Friday.

Julius finished with figures of 3-29 off his 10 overs when Newcastle edged out a two-wicket win at 8-181 in the 46th over.

He took another two wickets in a narrow four-run loss against Central Coast on Saturday.

Maladay finished with 2-15 from his eight overs with middle-order batsman Dylan Robertson (32) the main contributor for his team before they were bowled out for 123.

North Coast opening batsman Alec Baldwin scored 32 in the run chase while only three others reached double figures when they were dismissed for 119 in the 47th over.

Williams (34) and Caleb Ziebell (32) contributed when North Coast scored 6-190 against Central North.

Julius and Maladay both took wickets when they bowled the opposition out for 143 in the 35th over.