Brothers still in with a chance

Pottsville top-order batsman Jamie Tripp on his way to 100 not out against Lismore Workers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A DETERMINED effort from bowlers Ryan Lee and Brendan Mitchell has given Marist Brothers a chance of an upset win over defending premiers Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Cudgen are 5-102 after Brothers made 177 in their two-day match at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

Mitchell finished with three wickets while Lee claimed two in an important hour of play before stumps.

Earlier, Brothers started well with opening batsman Ash Simes (54) combining with Damien Vidler (39) for a second-wicket partnership of 74.

But the wheels fell off when they passed 100 with the Brethren 7-121 after brothers Caleb and Connor Ziebell ripped through the top order.

All-rounders Blake Taylor (23) and Stuart Rose (19 not out) pushed Brothers past 150.

Brothers were back in the game when Caleb Ziebell, a NSW Country rep, was dismissed by Mitchell for nine in the early overs of the run chase.

Former NSW Country all-rounder Pat Rosser steadied the ship at 49 not out and Cudgen still needs another 76 runs to take first innings points.

Meanwhile, centuries to Pottsville captain Jayden Hoare and Jamie Tripp have the Pelicans in a commanding position against Lismore Workers at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Hoare scored 116 and Tripp 100 not out as Pottsville declared at 5-328.

Workers are struggling at 3-32 in reply.

Middle-order batsman Joe Allan kept the scoreboard ticking over, hitting seven fours and four sixes on his way to 76 not out.

Hoare and Tripp took full advantage of a fast outfield, hitting 33 boundaries between them.

Elsewhere, Casino Cavaliers recovered for a chance at first innings points after they were bowled out for 212 by Tintenbar-East Ballina at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

The Cavaliers looked good early, led by Charles Mitchell (37) and Matt Bradshaw (36).

Captain Sam Dietrich limped to 33 after injuring his hamstring early in the innings while teenager Tim Martin fell just short of a half century when bowled by all-rounder Cameron Daniels for 49.

Fast bowler Ben Frost was the pick of the Tintenbar bowlers, taking four wickets, while Steve Leahy cleaned up the tail for three wickets.

The 'Bar are struggling at 3-22 in reply.

And Alstonville still has plenty of work to do after bowling out Murwillumbah for 192 at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

Jackson Agius was a shining light for Murwillumbah, scoring 102, with opener Declan Brooks (34) and Rob Watt (23 not out) the only other bats- men to reach double figures.

Veteran all-rounder Steve Robb finished with a five-wicket haul for Alstonville and they are reasonably placed at 1-53 in reply.

MARIST BROTHERS v CUDGEN

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Marist Brothers won the toss

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings:

A Simes, c and b Caleb Ziebell54

B Cleaver,

c Gray b Connor Ziebell5

D Vidler, b Julius39

H Harris, c Gray b Caleb Ziebell4

B Davis, c Gray b Caleb Ziebell4

Z Thomas, c Spencer b Julius7

B Taylor, c Gray b Connor Ziebell23

S Rose, not out19

R Lee, b Connor Ziebell0

J Salkeld,

c Gray b Connor Ziebell6

J Fennamore, c Gray b Kershler2

Sundries14

TOTAL177

Fall: 29 103 103 110 117 121 151 155 170 177.

Bowling: Connor Ziebell 10-3-42-4, J Julius 13-2-51-2, J Weir 4-0-38-0, Caleb Ziebell 10-3-18-3, T Spencer 4-3-2-0, A Kershler 6.4-0-17-1.

CUDGEN 1st innings:

C McDowell, lbw Lee4

Caleb Ziebell, lbw Mitchell9

A Williams, b Lee3

D Stoddart, b Mitchell24

Connor Ziebell,

c Fennamore b Lee2

P Rosser, not out49

S Morris, not out9

Sundries2

TOTAL5-102

Fall: 13 13 21 26 65.

Bowling: B Mitchell 10-1-44-2, R Lee 8-0-32-3, B Taylor 1-0-15-0, J Salkeld 1-0-5-0, J Fennamore 1-0-6-0.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA v

CASINO CAVALIERS

(at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina)

Casino Cavaliers won the toss

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings:

T Bennett, c Warburton b Frost5

C Mitchell, c Johnstone b Niland37

M Bradshaw, lbw Bordin36

T Martin, b Daniels49

S Dietrich, b Frost33

R Mison, b Frost4

N Ensby, c Warburton b Frost0

T Carlton, c Johnstone b Leahy23

A Nowlan, not out18

J Roder, b Leahy0

M Mison, lbw Leahy0

Sundries7

TOTAL212

Fall: 5 79 79 128 148 156 176 212 212 212.

Bowling: S Leahy 11-1-49-3, B Frost 17-4-54-4, C Daniels 6-1-26-1, M Niland 11-5-26-1, D Bordin 8-0-39-1, J Barnwell 6-2-13-0.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

1st innings:

A Crawford, b M Mison5

M Warburton, not out6

L Hamilton, b Carlton6

J Barnwell, b Carlton0

S Leahy, not out5

TOTAL3-22

Fall 6 15 17

Bowling: M Mison 6-3-9-1, T Carlton 7-1-9-2, A Nowlan 1-0-4-0, R Mison 1-1-0-0.

LISMORE WORKERS

v POTTSVILLE

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

Pottsville won the toss

POTTSVILLE 1st innings:

J Hoare, lbw Clacher116

J Bennett,

c Bezrouchko b Santin10

T Burns, c Clacher b Santin4

A Laycock, c Toniello b Santin0

J Tripp, not out100

S Syed, b Caught4

J Allan, not out76

Sundries18

TOTAL5-328 declared

Fall 34 56 61 185 193

Bowling: J Caught 16-2-66-1, B Toniello 7-0-38-0, D Santin 12-2-70-3, S McLean 5-0-33-0, A Legoe 7-0-56-0, H Clacher 9-1-44-1, A MacDonald 2-0-10-0.

LISMORE WORKERS 1st innings:

A Legoe, c Syed b Ekstrom9

S McLean, lbw McCloy0

M Geyer, c Burns b McCloy0

N Berzrouchko, not out8

J Saas, not out8

Sundries2

TOTAL3-32

Bowling: R McCloy 4-1-15-2, M Ekstrom 3-1-8-1, S Syed 2-1-1-0, Van Megchelen 1-0-1-0.

ALSTONVILLE v

MURWILLUMBAH

(at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah)

Murwillumbah won the toss

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings:

D Brooks, lbw Murphy34

Z Vickers, c Yager b Wright4

A Peenz, run out0

V Quigley, c Murphy b Irwin3

J Agius, c Yager b Murphy102

W McLean, lbw Robb5

B McCloy, b Robb0

R Watt, not out23

K Leighton, lbw Robb2

S Everest, c - b Robb0

S Ewing, c - b Robb0

Sundries19

TOTAL192

Fall 9 11 24 115 135 135 179 188 188 192

Bowling: T Murphy 17-3-56-2, S Wright 12-6-31-1, F Campey 7-2-12-0, T Irwin 5-0-26-1, S Robb 15.4-1-57-5.

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings

B Gwilliam, not out12

S Robb, lbw Brooks14

K Yager, not out18

Sundries12

TOTAL1-53

Fall: 35.

Bowling: S Ewing 3-0-25-0, A Peenz 3-1-9-0, R Watt 2-0-0-0, D Brooks 2-0-18-1.