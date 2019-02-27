Brothers want to take Cudgen to the top

BROTHERS UNITED: Harry and Alex are excited about their first season at Cudgen.

RUGBY LEAGUE: They are the new kids on the block in Cudgen, but they bring plenty of experience to a Hornets side looking to make a deep run in this year's finals.

Harry and Alex Fitzhugh have been had a full off-season with their new club, and believe there are big things ahead for the semi-finalists from last season.

Alex is looking to establish himself this season in the number nine jumper after coming from Bilambil.

He said he has enjoyed training with his new club and is optimistic about the season ahead.

"It has been pretty good - they are a tight-knit bunch of blokes,” Alex said.

"This club has a strong forward pack which was pretty enticing for both of us to come to the club.

"Personally I am wanting a strong year and I would love this club to be in the top three.”

His brother Harry has been working in the halves over the off-season, hoping to get his combinations right ahead of the season opener.

The former Burleigh Bears under-20s player said he has enjoyed combining with his outside backs, believing there is enough skill and youth in the team to have a crack at the grand final in 2019.

"It is hard to say but hopefully for a club which has been into the semi-finals for the last few years, I think making a grand final or even taking out the premiership would be the aim this year,” he said.

"We seem to have a lot of talent in the club which is pushing me to play my best.”