BRRRR! Qld and Northern NSW set to shiver this Friday

Chris Honnery and NRM staff writers | 26th Apr 2017 5:22 AM

QUEENSLAND is set to shiver through its coldest morning of the year later this week as cooler weather finally starts to kick in.

The weather bureau is predicting a chilly 11°C minimum for Brisbane residents on Friday morning, with a top of 24°C during the day.

The Sunshine Coast could be even cooler, with a minimum of 10°C on Friday morning for Caloundra, Maroochydore, and down to 9°C in Nambour. Noosa temperatures will tumble to 11°C.

Heading north along the east coast, expect more of the same.

Hervey Bay and Rockhampton will fall to 11 on Friday, Maryborough to 9°C, Bundaberg will have a low of 10°C, while Gladstone and Mackay will have a comparatively balmy minimum of 12°C.

Residents in Stanthorpe will bear the brunt of the colder ­weather though, with the mercury forecast to drop to as low as 3C in coming mornings on the Granite Belt.

Warwick, Toowoomba and Ipswich will be holding their hands a little bit closer to the pie warmers with lows of between 5 and 7°C.

Light frost patches are also expected in some parts of the Darling Downs and central Queensland as a surface trough moves through the southern regions of the state.

South of the border is not much warmer with Lismore expected to hit 9°C on Friday, Grafton to warm up from 11°C  and a minimum of 12°C at Coffs Harbour.

Tweed Heads at the border will enjoy a minimum of 15°C.

The bureau has tipped the possibility of showers for the Brisbane region today, ahead of a mostly sunny end of the week and weekend.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be around the mid-20s for the next five days.

