Menu
Login
News

Massive delays, hwy at standstill after crash

by Jesse Kuch, Peter Hall
24th Mar 2019 2:15 PM

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a crash near Burpengary this morning.

Motorists heading south towards Brisbane are warned of massive delays all the way back to the Glass House Mountains, with the worst patch extending from Burpengary to Elimbah.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics attended the single vehicle crash with trailer rollover at 10.44am.

A stable patient was transported to Redcliffe Hospital with no serious injuries.

The RACQ warns motorists to be patient and avoid the area if possible.

bruce hwy editors picks glass house mountains traffic

Top Stories

    SAVE OUR TRAINS: Railway is looking for new home

    SAVE OUR TRAINS: Railway is looking for new home

    News THE Tweed Valley Miniature Railway has been a popular attraction on the Tweed for three decades but is now in danger of being derailed

    • 24th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    Mur'bah swamp beer is coming back

    Mur'bah swamp beer is coming back

    Offbeat The infamous beer will be available again for a limited time

    LIVE: Coalition wins, Provest declares victory

    LIVE: Coalition wins, Provest declares victory

    Politics Provest predicted to hold Tweed

    Failed tenders will have say on Tweed tourism

    Failed tenders will have say on Tweed tourism

    Council News I think it is not what you would call good business: Polglase