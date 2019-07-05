Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services are still on scene where the truck has rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Road East and the Bruce Highway.
Emergency Services are still on scene where the truck has rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Road East and the Bruce Highway.
Breaking

Bruce Hwy closed after second truck rollover in hours

Jessica Cook
Carlie Walker
by and
5th Jul 2019 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce highway is closed in both directions after a truck and vehicle crash about 10km south of Tiaro.

Emergency Services are still on scene where the truck has rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Road East and the Bruce Highway at 5.53am.

Emergency Services are still on scene where the truck has rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Road East and the Bruce Highway.
Emergency Services are still on scene where the truck has rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Road East and the Bruce Highway.

Two patients are being assessed with  no serious injuries reported.

A Queensland Policeman said to avoid the area.

This is the second accident at Tiaro in hours after two trucks have been involved in a incident on the Bruce Highway Thursday night

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the trucks had jack-knifed on the highway. 

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

bruce highway editors picks tiaro truck rollover
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    premium_icon Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    News Millions of Aussies will be wealthier under the Coalition’s income tax package. Use our calculator to find out how much money you will get back.

    ‘Illegal phoenix’ allegation levelled at tour company

    premium_icon ‘Illegal phoenix’ allegation levelled at tour company

    Business Company went bust owing close to $1 million

    Accused ice doctor dealt another blow

    premium_icon Accused ice doctor dealt another blow

    News Police allege he was found with nine grams of ice

    Tweed teen rewarded for stellar start in basketball

    premium_icon Tweed teen rewarded for stellar start in basketball

    Basketball Jace Tyler keen to continue improving his skills on court.