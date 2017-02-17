Bruce Springsteen comes to Kingscliff

SUPERSTAR musician Bruce Springsteen took a break from his 14 date Australian tour on Monday to enjoy a couple of drinks at the Kingscliff Beach Hotel.

If you noticed Harley Davidsons arriving at the hotel around 1pm, chances are you actually saw one of music's greatest ever acts taking time out in the coastal town.

Kingscliff Beach Hotel manager Simon Barnes confirmed legendary singer-songwriter had visited the hotel.

"He did come through the venue with a couple of mates and had a couple of beers in the sports bar. He was here for about an hour," Barnes said.

With a young staff on duty on Monday, Springsteen was able to enjoy the bar in relative obscurity.

"It was nice and relaxed, and chilled out. One of the bartenders who served him thought she might have recognised him, but wasn't too sure," Barnes said.

"We looked after him like our other customers and just let him be."

Springsteen has been known to spend time on the Tweed, and his appearance in Kingscliff comes after an appearance at Cabarita Beach Hotel on his last Australian tour in 2014.

Springsteen has sold over 64 million albums in the US alone and is the 15th highest selling artist of all time.

Shooting to super-stardom in 1975 with the release of Born to Run, Springsteen is regarded as the man to resurrect rock 'n' roll and his 1984 album Born in the USA sold over 900,000 copies in Australia alone.

Barnes said having an artist of Springsteen's calibre coming to Kingscliff Beach Hotel was great for the establishment, which was renovated in 2014.

"He's obviously had friends in the area who recommended us, and we're very appreciative that's he's come in to see us," he said.

"It's nice that we can have people like him come through the place and enjoy it."

Springsteen, who began his tour in Perth on January 22, was to play only one Queensland show at Brisbane Entertainment Centre shows last night, but a second show was added for Thursday night due to demand.

After having Mental as Anything play at Kingscliff Beach Hotel two weeks ago, the venue will continue their momentum on Friday with the Summer Sessions tour, which features Jagwar Ma, Jack River and The Babe Rainbow.