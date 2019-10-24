Brutal last moments before car crashed into trees

CAMERON Martin was shot in the chest before his car crashed into trees at high speed, police have revealed.

Autopsy findings released yesterday reveal the Gold Coast businessman died from a gunshot wound about the same time his bikie mate Shane Ross was shot in the head in a Burleigh Heads park.

Detectives are investigating why there has been no gangland reprisals after the Comanchero bikie was brutally killed in such a public way.

They are also investigating information from the two people Martin and Ross met in the Pimpama Tavern about 7pm on Friday, two hours before they were killed, and those who found the bikie's body on Monday afternoon.

Cameron Martin died following a car crash on Friday. Picture: Facebook

Police have seized the black car Martin, 47, and Ross, 36, drove from the tavern. Martin was driving a white Mercedes Benz when he was killed about 9pm. Police would not say who owned the two vehicles.

Police are also investigating if both men were killed with the same gun. The Bulletin revealed yesterday that a number of 9mm casings were found near Ross's body in Martin Shiels Park on Tallebudgera Creek Rd.

It is not yet known if Martin was also shot while in the park with Ross, or if he was shot trying to flee.

Detectives are also determining who the pair met and want to find a mystery third person seen stumbling near Martin Sheils Park.

Police investigate the scene at Martin Sheils Park. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Detective Superintendent Kerry Johnson said they were trying to work out how that person left the scene so quickly, before police arrived at Martin's crash scene on Tallebudgera Creek Rd about 1km away.

"Part of our initial inquiries were the obvious ones, the taxis, the Ubers and that sort of stuff," Supt Johnson said. "That's been run out. That's not to say that somebody hasn't come along and picked them up."

In relation to the two men that met Ross, the founder of Monstr Clothing, and Martin in the pub, Supt Johnson said: "They have been debriefed by us, including the other persons who located the deceased Shane Ross. All those persons have been spoken to and information has been collected from them and we are acting on that information."

Police investigate at the Martin Sheils Park crime scene. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

It is still unclear if the deaths have further links to bikies or other underworld figures, other than Ross being a member of the Comanchero.

Supt Johnson said detectives were investigating why there had not been a reprisal attack.

"We're not seeing any reprisals, any attacks, that's not the case, that's not happening.

"Why that is, well that's part of what we're trying to investigate and see the bigger picture and broader picture of what has gone on here."

The Bulletin has also been told there is little to no chatter on the street about planned revenge attacks.

Sources have told the Bulletin that the Comanchero have only a small foothold on the Gold Coast. They are more prevalent in Sydney.

It is understood the gang is a violent group, with no real ties to other gangs. A source said the Comanchero tended to stick to themselves and had tension with the Bandidos and Hells Angels.

