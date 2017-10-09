25°
Brutal NSW-based bikies spread to Gold Coast

Member of the new Satudarah Northern NSW/Gold Coast chapter.
Member of the new Satudarah Northern NSW/Gold Coast chapter.
by Paul Weston, Gold Coast Bulletin

TWO brutal bikie gangs with reputations for violence and heavy involvement in the drug trade have established chapters on or near the Gold Coast.

Crime fighters are aware of the Dutch-based Satudarah and Comancheros mobilising in southeast Queensland after the Crime and Corruption Commission late last year launched investigative and intelligence hearings, the Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

The CCC's newly released annual report said two of the most prominent of the new gangs in the region were the Satudarah and Comancheros.

Satudarah Australia bikies on their bikes.
Satudarah Australia bikies on their bikes.

"Hearings under these new operations have predominantly focused on the establishment of the two new clubs in southeast Queensland, recruitment practices, violence and members' drug trafficking activities," the report said.

In February, it was reported the Satudarah's Indonesian-based leader - who controls all the chapters in South-East Asia, Australia and the United States - was detained at Gold Coast Airport for five hours after arriving to meet his "brothers".

Satudarah has a multicultural base with Australian members including indigenous locals and Kiwis of Maori descent.

