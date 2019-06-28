Menu
Car in 'dangerous position' after Bruxner Highway crash

Alison Paterson
by
28th Jun 2019 6:54 AM | Updated: 8:30 AM

UPDATE, 8.30am: A CAR which flipped on its roof has been secured at an incident on the Bruxner Hwy east of Mallanganee today.

Rural Fire Brigade inspector Daniel Ainsworth said the Mallanganee Fire Brigade were on scene.

"The vehicle is upside-down and closed one lane on the Bruxner Hwy on the eastern side of the ranges," he said.

"Road workers at the site are doing traffic control and we are waiting for the tow-truck."

 

UPDATE, 7.55pm: DRIVERS should be extra cautious when approaching Mallangee on the Bruxner Hwy, with an overturned car in "a dangerous position" on the road.

An RMS spokesman said the exact details were unclear, but said motorists should take every precaution, including using lights and slowing down.

"RMS staff, police and fire services will attend the incident," he said.

"Kyogle Council has also been contacted."

 

UPDATE, 7.45am: A CAR has overturned on the Bruxner Highway at Mallanganee.

A spokesman from NSW Fire & Rescue said the incident appeared to be a single-vehicle crash.

He said the vehicle "is in a dangerous position", but could not comment further.

"No person appears to be injured and all persons are out of the vehicle," he said.

"The incident is on the Casino side of the road near the Mallanganee lookout."

It is understood the Rural Fire Service is on its way to the incident.

 

Original story: TRAFFIC is affected in both directions after a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Mallanganee early this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened around 6.30pm, near Bulmers Rd.

Emergency services are at the scene.

At this stage it is not known whether anyone has been hurt in the crash.

Drivers are urged to slow down and take extra care in the area.

More to come.

bruxner highway crash kyogle mallanganee
Lismore Northern Star

