Woman treated by critical care team after head-on crash

SERIOUS CRASH: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is en route to a serious crash between a truck and a car on the Bruxner Hwy. Photo: Scott Powick

UPDATE 3:25pm:

A WOMAN who has trapped in a car which was involved with a head-on collision with a truck at Mummulgum has been extricated from the vehicle.

NSW Ambulance said the 55-year-old woman is being treated by paramedics and a critical care team.

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries and it is understood another person who managed to self extricate from the car was also injured.

There are three road ambulance crews at the incident as well as the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, firefighters, police and council workers.

The Bruxner Highway is still closed in both directions.

More to come.

UPDATE 2.40pm:

PARAMEDICS and a critical care medical team are assessing patients at a head-on crash which has closed the Bruxner Hwy 5km west of Mummulgum on Wednesday afternoon.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Jimmy Keough said the incident involved a head-on crash between a truck and car.

"Initial reports said there were two persons trapped but one person has managed to self-extricate," he said.

"Another person is trapped by their legs and had has chest injuries and is being treated by the rescue helicopter critical care medical team."

Mr Keough said police have closed the highway in both directions.

More to come.

UPDATE 2.28pm

EMERGENCY services are currently on scene at a crash between a truck and

car on the Bruxner Hwy at Mummulgum today.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said two crews were assisting at the crash.

"Mummulgum and Mallanganee Fire Brigades are at the crash which is 5km west of Mummulgum," he said,

"The highways is currently closed in both directions while they deal with the rescue."

More to come.

INITIAL REPORT:

IN A horror day for emergency services crews, police, ambulance, firefighters and the rescue helicopter are currently en route to a serious crash between a car and truck on the Bruxner Highway.

NSW Ambulance said a crew was alerted at 1.40pm today to attend a collision between a car and truck at Mummulgum, west of Casino.

It is understood there is one person trapped in a vehicle and they are complaining of head and limb pain.

The patient is believed to be a 50-year-old man but this is yet to be confirmed.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Jimmy Keough confirmed the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the incident.

"They should be on scene at the crash at 2.05pm," he said.

The Rural Fire Service is also understood to have crews on their way to assist.

Fire and Rescue Lismore station officer Ian Grimwood said a crew from Lismore and HAZMAT team from Goonellabah were responding to the crash.

"We were tasked at 12.51 to the crash," he said.

"Both our appliances are now on scene."

More to come.